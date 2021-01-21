Joshua King: Burnley join West Ham and West Brom in race for Bournemouth striker

Burnley are the latest club to express an interest in signing Bournemouth striker Joshua King in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and has registered 52 goals in 182 games for Bournemouth - the club's highest-ever scorer in the Premier League - is also still being monitored by West Ham and West Brom.

King has long been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium, even before Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League in the summer, with King's former club Manchester United seeing a £20m bid rejected last January.

It was thought that four of the Premier League big six wanted his signature in the summer after the Cherries suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of the 2019/20 season following five seasons in the top flight.

Despite reports in the media, Norway international King is not demanding excessive wages in any potential move.

Should no move materialise in this window, he has told Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall he will fight for the team in their push for promotion.

West Ham, meanwhile, saw a £13m bid for King rejected by Bournemouth in October.

"He's not told me he's desperate to go to West Ham," Bournemouth boss Tindall told the Bournemouth Daily Echo earlier this month when quizzed on the new rumours linking King with a move to the Hammers.

West Brom have made no secret of their interest in King either, with manager Sam Allardyce recently admitting the Baggies will look to sign King in this window if the price is right.

Why is King in demand?

By Sky Sports' Adam Smith...

King scored only six league goals last season, but that return came from just 13 shots on target in 24 starts - having missed the whole of January 2020 with a muscle tear.

In terms of finishing, King's most prolific league season came in 2016/17 with 16 goals, hitting double figures for the first time in his career, and he achieved that feat again with 12 in 2018/19.

Despite playing primarily as a wide forward at a bottom-half club, he has achieved a clinical edge across his five seasons, for scoring (0.27-0.53 per 90), conversion (11-24 per cent) and shooting accuracy (43-61 per cent).

King's strength is carrying the ball into dangerous areas, ranking 16th in the Premier League for dribbles attempted per 90 in 2019/20, while his regular bursts of pace pose a constant threat for opposition defences.

Last season, his top speed of 36.67 km/h was a whisker off the 37.78 km/h achieved by Wolves speedster Adama Traore, while few players surpass his 12.2 sprints per 90.

Indeed, clubs chasing King are likely to find his versatility appealing, having played in every conceivable attacking role last term: left, right and centre.

On the spot Josh King has converted 12 of his 14 penalty attempts in the Premier League.

His defensive stats also impress, with 6.8 duels won per 90, with the majority of this action occurring down the left flank in the middle third - a perfect area for transitional fast breaks.

King also ranked 15th in the league for possessions won in the attacking third (9.4 per 90) - revealing he would help to press from the front.

The stats highlight King's consistency, ball-carrying skills, defensive qualities, clinical finishing and unique versatility. Coupled with his top-flight experience and contract status, it is no wonder he is attracting interest.

