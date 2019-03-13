Daniel Farke extends Norwich City contract until 2022

Daniel Farke joined Norwich in May 2017

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has signed a new contract, keeping him at Carrow Road until 2022.

Norwich confirmed the news ahead of their game against Hull, live on Sky Sports, after which they could go into second place in the Sky Bet Championship with a win.

"I'm over the moon and absolutely happy to feel blessed and honoured to be in this responsible role for this amazing club", Farke told the club's website.

"I made clear from the first moment that I arrived here, it really feels like home. Of course, right now everything is sorted and I'm unbelievably happy that further on I will be allowed to be in this role and work for this massive club. A big thank you to everyone.

Norwich are the Championship's leading scorers under Farke with 72 goals in 37 games

"From the first minute, you got the feeling that everyone wanted to be successful and the way we wanted to work and the direction we wanted to head.

"Of course, it was a bit of a shaky start after two difficult years for the club with relegation and first difficult year back in the Championship. I felt even in these times, there was a lot of support and trust and we are all happy that we have been able to pay back.

"At the moment, it feels a bit like all Canaries are flying and Carrow Road is a pulsating ground with big unity in the club and city. It's really a great pleasure to work each and every day for this amazing club."

Farke joined Norwich in May 2017 from Borussia Dortmund's reserve side, replacing Alan Irvine who was in temporary charge of the Canaries.

The German led Norwich to a 14th-placed finish in his first season at Carrow Road.