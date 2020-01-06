Kenny McLean warns Scottish Premiership over VAR introduction

Kenny McLean is sure that his Norwich team-mates would join him in being opposed to VAR

Kenny McLean has told Scottish football to be wary of VAR, as calls grow for it to be introduced in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Norwich midfielder was happy to see the system absent from Saturday's FA Cup third-round win at Preston after seeing two decisions go against his side in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Teemu Pukki thought he had put Norwich 2-0 up against Tottenham but was adjudged offside by millimetres, with the game ending 2-2. In the Canaries' following match, Crystal Palace substitute Connor Wickham's late equaliser was awarded by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

Norwich were once more on the wrong end of a VAR call against Palace

In Scotland, Rangers repeated the call for VAR after their 2-1 league win over Celtic at Parkhead, and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes added his voice to the plea at the weekend.

The Scottish Football Association is planning to ask member clubs to vote on the potential introduction of the system. However, McLean says they should be careful what they wish for after the controversies in the Premier League this season.

The Scottish FA will ask members to vote on a potential introduction of VAR

"We have been on the wrong end of a couple of poor outcomes from VAR, marginal ones that you could say weren't too conclusive, even with VAR," said the former Aberdeen and St Mirren player.

"I'm sure everyone at Norwich will say they are not for it because how it has gone for us, but I have been like that from the start.

"It is human error and, unless it is clear and obvious, which VAR has stepped in for a few times, I don't think it's necessary. Careful what you wish for? I would say so."

'Norwich have squad to stay up'

Norwich eased into the FA Cup fourth round but sit bottom of the league table, five points behind Watford, ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Norwich were beaten 3-1 at home by Manchester United in October

However, McLean is adamant the Carrow Road club can get themselves out of trouble.

The Scotland international said: "We are obviously in a difficult situation. But I honestly think we have got the qualities to get ourselves out of it.

"Confidence and belief is still high because we are always in games.

"It's up to us to turn those narrow defeats and draws into draws and wins.

"Hopefully we can string a few wins together because in this league that is massive and we definitely have the squad to do it."