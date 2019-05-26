Coventry agree Birmingham groundshare as Ricoh Arena dispute continues with Wasps

0:42 EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey says there has to be a back-up plan to Coventry not playing at the Ricoh Arena for the Sky Blues to remain in the Football League EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey says there has to be a back-up plan to Coventry not playing at the Ricoh Arena for the Sky Blues to remain in the Football League

Coventry have finalised a groundshare agreement with Birmingham for next season if the club cannot resolve its dispute with Ricoh Arena owners Wasps, Sky Sports News understands.

Coventry accelerated plans to groundshare for the 2019-20 season after Wasps refused to enter into talks over continued use of the Ricoh Arena, following a dispute over the legality of the sale of the stadium to the rugby club in 2014.

Coventry owners Sisu have taken their legal complaint to the European Commission and Wasps insist they must drop their challenge in the courts as a precursor to negotiations over a new agreement.

The English Football League (EFL) had been due to meet on Wednesday to vote on whether to expel Coventry, as the Sky Bet League One club had no ground to fulfil its fixtures next season.

However, as a groundshare agreement has now been reached, the meeting has been cancelled.

In a statement released on Sunday, Coventry confirmed that their preferred option is to remain at the Ricoh Arena next season and that talks remain ongoing with Wasps.

"Coventry City can confirm that the planned English Football League (EFL) and vote regarding the Club's place in the EFL has now been cancelled," read the statement.

Coventry owners Sisu dispute the legality of the sale of the stadium to rugby club Wasps, in 2014

"This is because the Club has met the EFL's criteria regarding ensuring a venue for matches next season and the ability to fulfil fixtures, by now having a groundshare venue and agreement in place.

"This groundshare is in place to make sure the Club has somewhere to play in the scenario of a deal to play at the Ricoh Arena not being agreed.

"We can confirm that talks with the aim to achieve a deal to play at the Ricoh Arena are continuing between Coventry City Football Club, its owners SISU and Wasps Holdings Limited.

"Our focus and desire is to agree a deal at the Ricoh Arena - this is everyone's preferred option, and the right option for Coventry City.

"While the backup of a groundshare exists to ensure the future of the Football Club continues, another groundshare is not something anyone wants to happen."

Sky Sports News understands Coventry have agreed a deal to groundshare with Birmingham next season if they are unable to resolve the dispute

Sky Sports News understands that a deal with Wasps is not close to being agreed and as things stand, Coventry will play their home games next season at St Andrew's.

Coventry are yet to publicly announce the agreement and the League One club has apologised to its fans for a lack of information regarding next season.

The statement continued: "Details of the agreed groundshare and of our ongoing discussions with Wasps Holdings Limited remain confidential, due to mutually signed confidentiality agreements.

"We understand the frustration that fans are feeling, and have expressed to us, at not knowing where their Club will be playing next season, not being able to plan for next season and supporting Mark Robins and the team, and the time that this is taking.

"We will provide a further update to supporters as soon as we are able to."