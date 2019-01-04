QPR agree to sell Idrissa Sylla to Zulte Waregem

Idrissa Sylla is set for a move to Zulte Waregem

Queens Park Rangers have agreed to sell striker Idrissa Sylla to Zulte Waregem, Sky Sports News understands.

The 28-year-old is due to undergo a medical with the Belgian top-flight club on Friday.

Sylla has made 28 starts for QPR and scored 17 goals since joining in 2016, but has made only three appearances in the Championship this season, all of them in August.

The Guinea international previously spent two years at Waregem before joining Anderlecht in 2015 and then QPR.