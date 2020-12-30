Bright Osayi-Samuel wrote it was "disgusting and painful to receive messages like this" after he was the subject of racist abuse posted on social media; Osayi-Samuel scored QPR's equaliser from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw with Norwich

Bright Osayi-Samuel subject of racist abuse on social media after QPR's 1-1 draw at Norwich

Bright Osayi-Samuel has revealed he was racially abused on social media after QPR's 1-1 draw with Norwich on Tuesday night.

After the match, in which Osayi-Samuel scored QPR's equaliser from the penalty spot, the 22-year-old posted on his Instagram account a screenshot of the abuse he had received, describing it as "disgusting and painful to receive messages like this".

The message also included threats to his family.

Sky Sports News has contacted QPR and Kick It Out for comment.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland are investigating DNA swabs from a racist letter that was sent to Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer, while the club are working with the force to identify the individuals involved.

The Scottish Premiership club received a letter on Monday morning following the 2-1 home defeat to Livingston on Boxing Day.

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon recently spoke out about the abuse he was subjected to on social media after making his debut for Hoffenheim during his season-long loan spell with the club.

4:59 Leroy Rosenior has spoken to Sky Sports News about his experience of racism as a player and manager, and what should be done to combat the issue and other forms of discrimination

1:09 Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari says a new three-year partnership with Sky which will see Sky commit £3m of funding in the fight against racism is 'really exciting'

A Professional Footballers' Association survey has shown players overwhelmingly support continuing to take a knee.

The PFA sent a questionnaire to all its members asking whether it should continue after a series of incidents where fans booed the anti-racism gesture, and how best the leagues, clubs, and players should express the anti-discrimination message.

The results showed that 80 per cent of players 'support continuing this act of solidarity despite any adverse responses that may be received', with over 400 responses to the survey.