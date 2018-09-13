Ben Chilwell's senior England debut recognition of his development at Leicester, says Claude Puel

Claude Puel believes Ben Chilwell's senior England debut is a "good reward" and recognition of his development at Leicester.

The 21-year-old, who was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad alongside Leicester team-mate Demarai Gray, came off the bench in Tuesday's 1-0 friendly victory against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium.

Chilwell and Gray, who remained an unused substitute, joined Harry Maguire during the international break having started all four of their league fixtures but Puel says the academy product will need to sustain his performances to become an international regular.

"It will be the choice for Gareth," Puel said. "But of course it is a fantastic feeling for him because it is an acknowledgement for him to carry on his hard work and to keep a good consistency.

"It is also a good feeling for all the club. It is a good reward for the player, the trainers and manager who have worked with him. I am also happy for Demarai."

The three players on England duty were part of a strong contingent called up to represent their countries and Puel is optimistic it can offer momentum for their upcoming domestic fixtures.

"The internationals have come back with a smile. They were happy to come back as a team," he said.

"We had 13 international players away and I am happy because they came back with a good mentality. Now of course it will be important for them to have a good focus and desire for their club."

Jamie Vardy, who will return from a three-match suspension against Bournemouth on Saturday, all but revealed his England retirement last month and Puel sees that as only a positive for the club going forward.

"I was happy to keep him for the weeks and for him to have some good training sessions," Puel said.

I hope he can find a good rhythm and tempo in his game. I am sure he will have good mentality and desire - he is hungry - and it is good for us. Claude Puel on Jamie Vardy

I hope now we can have Jamie with a good fitness to play his game because he has remained a lot of time without playing.

"I hope he can find a good rhythm and tempo in his game. I am sure he will have good mentality and desire - he is hungry - and it is good for us."