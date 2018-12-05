Claude Puel frustrated Leicester did not secure three points against Fulham

3:01 Claude Puel says Leicester's 1-1 draw with Fulham was a fair result but said his side missed chances in the first half. Claude Puel says Leicester's 1-1 draw with Fulham was a fair result but said his side missed chances in the first half.

Claude Puel was frustrated his side did not take their chances to win during Leicester's 1-1 draw with Fulham on Wednesday night.

Leicester extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches after the draw which leaves Puel's side in ninth place. However, they perhaps could have won the game had James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho not missed good opportunities to secure a victory for the visitors.

Puel was disappointed his team could not make their goalscoring opportunities count.

"The most important thing was we had to score and we had chances to win the game," he said.

"We played against a good team with good quality, but I am a little frustrated after the first half because we had chances to score and to manage the game after. It was not possible and the second half was poor for us."

3:00 Highlights from Fulham's draw with Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Fulham's draw with Leicester in the Premier League.

Puel had to make some changes to his starting XI with Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy out through injury, but Puel was pleased with the displays of his younger players Caglar Soyuncu and Iheanacho.

"I don't know if we can recover some players for our game against Tottenham but it's an opportunity for the players to show their quality and we've had a young team today and they needed to learn. It was a good opportunity to learn.

"It was strong for Soyuncu, Iheanacho and other players to continue to improve in this difficult Premier League."