Kelechi Iheanacho needs better service from Leicester team-mates, says Claude Puel

Kelechi Iheanacho has only scored one goal in 15 Premier League appearances this season

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says Kelechi Iheanacho's goalscoring struggles can be partly explained by poor service from his team-mates.

Iheanacho, 22, has only scored one goal in 15 Premier League appearances this season for the Foxes.

The Nigeria international has also received criticism from his nation's press for some of his recent displays for the national side.

0:51 Leicester manager Claude Puel has suggested he might try to reduce the size of his squad in the January transfer window Leicester manager Claude Puel has suggested he might try to reduce the size of his squad in the January transfer window

Puel says Iheanacho, who joined Leicester from Manchester City for £25m in August 2017, is making the right runs and showing good movement in attack but needs better service from the midfield to help him score goals.

"I think in his last game he was available between defenders a lot and he made many good runs behind the opponents' line without receiving good service," Puel said.

"We need to improve our play between the attacking players and the midfield, to give a good pass in the right moment.

"For an attacking player or striker they need good service. We can improve in this and we have progress to make."

Kelechi Iheanacho has failed to score in nine appearances for Nigeria in 2018

Puel also says Iheanacho, who will be looking for his first goal in 12 league games against Crystal Palace on Saturday, needs to maintain a strong personality during such difficult spells in order to realise his full potential as a player.

"In football we have two positions which are difficult - the goalkeeper and striker," said Puel.

"Everyone makes the judgement on what he can do. We need to encourage him because he has a lot of responsibility on him. He is a young player, he needs confidence. A striker needs a strong character and a strong personality. He cannot realise his potential and have a strong career without a strong personality.

"It's good for players to make mistakes and then correct them. Young players have to continue to work and fight and then they will mature and gain experience. After this we will see this player show his quality.

"His price tag is not mine or his concern. The price of the player is not the fault of the player."