Leicester more than just counter-attackers, says Claude Puel

Claude Puel wants his Leicester side to avoid becoming over reliant on using a counter-attacking style, despite their tactical success against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The system, which the Foxes became synonymous with during their title-winning season under Claudio Ranieri, was put into practice by Puel in their victory at Stamford Bridge and in shocking Pep Guardiola's City on Boxing Day.

Those results came just days after striker Jamie Vardy admitted to Sky Sports News that Puel's usual possession-based football did not match his style, but the Leicester boss is adamant he will keep the same approach in the long-term.

"It is important to have a complete style if we want to make progress in the table," Puel said.

"That season [the title-winning one], Leicester managed to play only counter-attack but after that it is difficult to maintain those results and performances because all the teams know how Leicester play.

"Now it is important to improve and put in place all these possibilities."

Vardy, who played a key role in both of Leicester's recent victories and scored the winning goal against Chelsea, has been battling with a recurrence of a groin problem, but Puel insists he could still feature against Cardiff on Saturday.

"He is not injured," Puel said. "He played two strong games with a lot of intensity so we will see tomorrow (Saturday) morning. I have not made my decision about the team.

"We have no injuries. It is always difficult and we will need to assess the tiredness in the team. But I think all my players are ready to perform.

"People think it will be easy to have a good result against Cardiff after beating City and Chelsea but it is another game with other difficulties."

Cardiff's visit to the King Power Stadium could be an emotional occasion for Leicester, following their victory in the reverse fixture, the first match they played after the death of their chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter accident in October.

"When we played Cardiff away it was a tough game because it was the first game after the accident. There were a lot of emotions," said Puel.

"We managed to play with a good level and we had a fantastic response. It was a fantastic feeling with our fans after the game.

"I would like to thank also the Cardiff fans because they have been fantastic with their support for our chairman."