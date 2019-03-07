Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel scores spectacular goal in training

0:31 Kasper Schmeichel channels his inner Lionel Messi with this training-ground goal! Kasper Schmeichel channels his inner Lionel Messi with this training-ground goal!

Kasper Schmeichel swapped goalkeeping for shooting as he scored a spectacular goal during Leicester's training session on Thursday.

The Foxes No 1 channelled his inner Lionel Messi with a delightful flick over second-choice 'keeper Danny Ward, approaching him one-on-one before producing a lovely piece of skill to loop the ball over his head and into the net.

Schmeichel then slid on his knees in celebration, knowing he may have impressed new boss Brendan Rodgers, who faces his first home game in charge of Leicester against Fulham at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Rodgers' opening match at the helm ended with a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday, leaving the 2016 Premier League champions 11th in the table with nine games remaining.

