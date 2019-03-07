Brendan Rodgers wants to transform Leicester home form

0:56 Brendan Rodgers has revealed his excitement at taking charge of Leicester at the club's King Power stadium for the first time Brendan Rodgers has revealed his excitement at taking charge of Leicester at the club's King Power stadium for the first time

Brendan Rodgers is targeting a transformation of Leicester's form at the King Power Stadium ahead of his first home game since taking over as manager.

Leicester host Fulham on Saturday as Rodgers takes charge in front of the club's home supporters for the first time since replacing Claude Puel.

A failure to produce strong results at home was a feature in Leicester's struggles under the Frenchman, with the club ranking just 14th in the Premier League home form table this campaign.

Rodgers left Celtic to return to the Premier League with Leicester

"I'm so excited about the game because in my experiences of coming here with Swansea and Liverpool and obviously watching from the outside in terms of the atmosphere and the intensity in the stadium when the team was going to win the league, it was incredible," Rodgers said.

"I feel that it's going to be so important for us, that connection between the team and the supporters. We have to be very much together.

Highlights from Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League

"In a calendar year I think the team have won about five games at home and we have to change that. This has to be a real tough place to come and play. There needs to be an intensity and relentlessness to our game that makes it really difficult for teams."

Despite Rodgers' debut defeat, Leicester remain in a position of relative comfort in the Premier League, 10 points clear of the relegation zone with nine games to play.

Aside from long-term injury absentees Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey, Rodgers has a full squad to choose from, including top scorer Jamie Vardy, who was forced off by injury after scoring an equalising goal at Watford.

Jamie Vardy has recovered from a knock in time to face Fulham

"He's fine," Rodgers said.

"He obviously took a bad knock. He had a couple of stitches in his tongue as well.

"He's fine, he's trained very well and he'll be fine for the weekend."