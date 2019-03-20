Leicester City staff and players in Thailand to pay respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Players and staff from Leicester City have arrived in Thailand to pay their final respects to the club’s late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of his cremation on Thursday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers, members of his backroom staff and City players not on international duty, including captain Wes Morgan and striker Jamie Vardy, have travelled to Bangkok.

They joined Vichai's son, City vice-chairman Aiyawatt, at his father's final resting place.

Vichai died in a helicopter accident outside the King Power Stadium following Leicester's game against West Ham last October.

His body has been resting in a temple for 100 days, in accordance with Buddhist tradition, and will be cremated on Thursday in a ceremony attended by the Thai king.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy bows his head in prayer

The visit marks the second time Leicester have travelled to Thailand since the crash, with former manager Claude Puel and the team attending his funeral in November.

They are due to fly back to Leicester on Saturday.