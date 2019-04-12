Leicester vs Newcastle: Harry Maguire returns for Foxes
Harry Maguire has returned to the Leicester starting XI for their Friday Night Football clash against Newcastle.
The defender was rested for the 4-1 win at Huddersfield last weekend following the birth of his daughter Lillie, but he returns to replace Caglar Soyuncu at centre-back.
Otherwise the Foxes are unchanged as they look for a fifth win in a row.
Florian Lejeune misses out for Newcastle after suffering a knee injury during the 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.
He is replaced in defence by Javier Manquillo while Paul Dummett comes in for DeAndre Yedlin.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Tielemans, Ndidi, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Albrighton, Okazaki, Iheanacho
Newcastle: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Ritchie, Ki, Hayden, Almiron, Perez, Rondon
Subs: Darlow, Fernandez, Yedlin, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Muto
