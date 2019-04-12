Leicester vs Newcastle: Harry Maguire returns for Foxes

Harry Maguire is in the Leicester starting XI to face Newcastle

Harry Maguire has returned to the Leicester starting XI for their Friday Night Football clash against Newcastle.

The defender was rested for the 4-1 win at Huddersfield last weekend following the birth of his daughter Lillie, but he returns to replace Caglar Soyuncu at centre-back.

Otherwise the Foxes are unchanged as they look for a fifth win in a row.

Leicester vs Newcastle Live on

Florian Lejeune misses out for Newcastle after suffering a knee injury during the 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

He is replaced in defence by Javier Manquillo while Paul Dummett comes in for DeAndre Yedlin.

Team news

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Tielemans, Ndidi, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Albrighton, Okazaki, Iheanacho

Newcastle: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Ritchie, Ki, Hayden, Almiron, Perez, Rondon

Subs: Darlow, Fernandez, Yedlin, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Muto

How to follow

It has never been easier to watch live Premier League action on the move thanks to the Sky Sports app.

How to view goals and highlights

With the Sky Sports app, you will be able to see goals within minutes of them hitting the back of the net, as well as match highlights from all games 15 minutes after the final whistle - all you have to do a is add the Sky Sports App to your phone and log in with a free Sky iD for the full experience.

Live on Sky Sports

Watch Leicester vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is at 8pm.