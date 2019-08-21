Islam Slimani joins Monaco from Leicester City on season-long loan

Islam Slimani scored 25 goals last season while on loan at Fenerbahce

Leicester striker Islam Slimani has joined Monaco on a season-long loan.

The French club will have an option to buy the Algeria international at the end of the 2019/20 season as part of the deal.

Slimani scored 13 times in 46 appearances for Leicester after joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2016.

He has not played for Leicester since January 2018, and since then has been on loan at Newcastle and Fenerbahce, scoring 25 goals for the latter last season.

Slimani helped Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

He said: "I'm extremely happy to sign for Monaco, a big club with the ambition to fight for the top places in the league and qualify for European competitions.

"I will give everything to help the club achieve these goals."

The 31-year-old becomes the third forward to sign for Monaco in just over a week, following the signings of Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla and Henry Onyekuru from Everton.

Club vice-president Oleg Petrov said: "He's a powerful forward and goalscorer who has proven his quality in the Portuguese and English leagues as well as at international level.

"Islam will strengthen our attacking potential and can also use his experience to help the group and the younger players."

The striker could make his debut for Monaco when they host Nimes on Sunday.