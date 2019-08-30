James Maddison's 'nice arrogance' key to England call-up, says Brendan Rodgers

0:56 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted James Maddison's "wonderful personality" following his first England call-up Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted James Maddison's "wonderful personality" following his first England call-up

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison's combination of on-field "arrogance" and humbleness off it has been the key to his England call-up.

Gareth Southgate called up the 22-year-old midfielder to his 25-man squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

"James is a very, very talented player," Rodgers said. "He has a wonderful personality. He plays with a nice arrogance on the field but outside of the field he is a very humble boy.

"He understands what it's like to do the dirty work, he hasn't played in the Premier League all his life. I've been so impressed by him since I have come in."

The Foxes boss also defended Hamza Choudhury, who signed a contract extension ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth, after Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce criticised his "horror" challenge on Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie is out until October with ankle ligament damage and needed stitches after a tackle from Choudhury in the Foxes' Carabao Cup win on Wednesday.

The midfielder was only booked in Leicester's 2-1 victory, with Bruce upset with the 21-year-old, but Rodgers believes he did not mean to harm Ritchie.

"I spoke to Steve after the game. It's one of those challenges, it's very committed," he said.

"He's a real genuine, honest boy, Hamza, so he certainly wasn't looking to injure anybody.

"It was a strong challenge. He went in with the intent to win the ball, which was clear, and then maybe just on the follow through has just slightly injured Ritchie.

"He wouldn't go in on purpose. He's a very strong player, a very honest player and we don't ever want to lose that from him. He understands it's a part of the game he needs to focus on."

Rodgers is waiting on Wes Morgan's fitness after he came off against Newcastle with a back problem but Ben Chilwell (hip) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) are both back fit and available for selection for Saturday's game against Bournemouth.