Leicester's Brendan Rodgers says 'top six' can no longer cherry-pick talent

Brendan Rodgers has led Leicester to fourth in the Premier League after 10 games

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes the traditional 'top six' can no longer cherry-pick the Premier League's best talent.

The Foxes and Crystal Palace lost Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £80m and £50m respectively in the summer.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish recently said keeping Wilfried Zaha proved clubs are now under less pressure to sell.

And Rodgers, whose side travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - agrees that times have changed.

"Teams are in a much stronger position to where they were years ago," he said.

"It was a gimme that players would leave. But remember, it wasn't that long ago that (Xherdan) Shaqiri left Inter Milan for Stoke City.

"The power and prestige of the Premier League, plus the financial clout the teams have means you'll always lose players, but you also have a greater chance to hang onto them.

Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80m in the summer

"It all depends on what it is for. For players it will be about game time and money, you have to respect that, their career is so short.

"There are greater opportunities for a place to stay, develop and improve, and see where they can go later."

Jamie Vardy rejected Arsenal after Leicester won the title in 2016 and the Foxes managed to keep Riyad Mahrez for another season before he joined Manchester City last year.

While he believes ambitions can be fulfilled at Leicester, Rodgers conceded that money will still talk.

"Yes, but there are other goals," he said. "The reality is we will never be able to pay what some of these guys can get at those clubs.

2:18 Brendan Rodgers reflects on his side's history-making performance away at Southampton Brendan Rodgers reflects on his side's history-making performance away at Southampton

"You can leave here and double or treble your wages. That's the reality and it is important for players and people.

"If you cannot pay that, there is an opportunity for players to move on. It's a great club here for them to come in and learn. It depends on what the player wants though.

"Look at Jamie Vardy, he was here and he had opportunities to leave but he decided no, he wanted to be here, to stay and continue the legendary status he has.

"Harry Maguire came in, did well for a couple of years, and decided he wanted to move to Manchester United, it's different."