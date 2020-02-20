Manchester City will be galvanised by potential European ban, says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is convinced Manchester City's two-year European ban will bring the best out of Pep Guardiola and his players.

City beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday in their first game since receiving a two-season ban from all UEFA competition.

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling celebrate during Manchester City's game against Wolves at Molineux

Rodgers expects more of the same when Leicester face the defending Premier League champions on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"It will galvanise them as a squad," Rodgers said. "These types of situations where there's questions around the club.

"The players will become stronger for it, they will show that spirit, I'm pretty much sure of that.

"They'll want to show no matter what the issues are, they're still very, very talented players.

"It's an ongoing process, of course, but I think for Pep and his players they'll be very determined to finish the season as strong as they can, in every competition they are in."

'Lallana will have options'

Leicester have made an initial approach to Adam Lallana's representatives about a summer move for the Liverpool midfielder.

The former Southampton midfielder is out of contract this summer and is free to speak to English clubs given permission from Liverpool.

Adam Lallana is out of contract at the end of the season

Rodgers said he has not contacted Liverpool over Lallana but admitted the player he signed during his time at Anfield will have no shortage of potential suitors.

"I've seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we've approached Liverpool and what not, which obviously isn't the case," said Rodgers, whose side take on Manchester City at home on Saturday.

"But Adam is a wonderful player and not only that he's got a great attitude.

"When I took him into Liverpool he was unfortunate early on with injuries, but he showed when he's fit and available he's a fantastic player.

"He's at the stage of his contract where he will have options I'm sure."