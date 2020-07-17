Ben Chilwell: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers unsure if defender has played last game for club

Ben Chilwell has been identified by Chelsea as the club's No 1 left-back target this summer

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have "absolutely no need" to sell Ben Chilwell, but is unsure whether the injured defender has played his last game for the club.

Chilwell is attracting interest from a number of top clubs - most notably Chelsea and Manchester City - with Frank Lampard's side making the England international their No 1 left-back target this summer.

The 23-year-old is sidelined for the remainder of the season after injuring his foot in the win over Crystal Palace on July 4 and Rodgers revealed he may not be back in time for the start of pre-season in August.

Asked if Chilwell might have played his last game for Leicester, Rodgers said: "I'm not sure. He's a Leicester player and not one that we want to lose so I'm quite relaxed on it.

"We've got a fantastic squad and one that we want to keep together.

Chilwell and James Maddison are both ruled out for Leicester's remaining matches this season

"There's no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and absolutely no need to sell. The message is: He's not for sale."

Rodgers keen to freshen squad for Europe

Leicester's 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday guaranteed a spot in Europe next season but they still have serious ambitions of finishing in the top four and earning a Champions League place.

The fourth-placed Foxes travel to Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, before a potential decider at home to Manchester United on the final day.

"We're not a club whose budgets needs a guarantee of Champions League football but we're ambitious and we want to fight," Rodgers said.

"We want to overcome whatever financial differences there are to find a way to arrive there.

"Of course, if you have that opportunity to finish in the Champions League places, which we have, then we will give absolutely everything we can to do that."

With European football secured next season, Rodgers is already planning to bolster his squad, which has been hit by a trio of injuries to Chilwell, James Maddison and Christian Fuchs.

Brendan Rodgers says there is no financial pressure on Leicester to finish in the top four

"We all understand the need to improve, that's very important," Rodgers said. "We haven't had too many changes in the squad since I have come in but I think there is a lot more development left in the players we currently have.

"Of course, you have to be careful that if you go through with the same players there can be a psychological exhaustion if you don't freshen up your squad with quality.

"We want to improve and in order to do that we have been looking for a number of months to bring in the right quality."