Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers hopeful on Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne fitness

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne will be fit "sooner rather than later" ahead of a busy festive period, but would not be drawn on a specific date for their return.

Soyuncu tweaked his groin 15 minutes into his comeback last Thursday against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League and while a scan has shown it is not a serious recurrence of the injury that kept him out for two months, the centre-back will be given time to recover properly.

Castagne, meanwhile, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation as he closes in on a return from a hamstring injury.

The wing-back was one of Leicester's standout performers in the first few weeks of the season, but has now been on the sidelines for more than a month, missing nine games.

Speaking ahead of Leicester's final group game in the Europa League against AEK Athens, Rodgers said the pair will be carefully monitored over the coming weeks.

Asked about Soyuncu, he replied: "I don't want to get locked into any time and date. It's about how he feels. There's a lot of great medical work going on with him, but he has to get comfort with it.

"He's out on the field, he's working, and he's going through various movement patterns in order to find that comfort. Hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later, but we don't want to be rushed.

"With the last one, we did a lot of work, and he's gone into the game. The scans showed up clean, but it was more about him telling us how he feels, that he's not quite there himself.

"With the scan, everything was clear, there was nothing showing, so we just need to make sure he's right and that will be paced by him and the medical team."

On Castagne, Rodgers added: "He's joining in with the group now. He's at that final stage of his rehabilitation.

"Again, we're just trying to make sure he that comes through all the necessary tests and measures.

"He's doing very, very well and hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later that he's back, but he won't be involved for tomorrow."

Rodgers: We want to top Europa League group

Rodgers says he will field a strong starting XI for Leicester's final Europa League group stage match against AEK Athens on Thursday, as the Foxes aim to finish top of Group G.

The Greek side travel to the King Power Stadium with Leicester knowing a win - or simply matching Braga's result - will confirm their place at the summit of the group.

Speaking ahead of the match, Rodgers explained the challenges associated with naming matchday squads during a season which has already included 17 competitive games in three months.

"We will do what we've done throughout the competition," Rodgers said on Wednesday afternoon. "I'll always pick a team I believe can win the game.

"We were able to look at that in our last game (against Zorya Luhansk), knowing that whatever happened, we could win the group in this last game.

"The squad have been first-class and we'll pick a team, a strong team, to look to get the result."

Rodgers also pointed to the hectic nature of the schedule that awaits Leicester, with another six fixtures to be contested before the New Year.

"It's no different, in relation to what we've done all season," Rodgers added. "We've had to manage the group because of the injuries we've had and the competitions we've been in.

"We've always tried to pick a side which we felt was the strongest side we could pick to win the game. That's allowed us to qualify for the Round of 32, but we want to finish in first place.

"The idea is the still the same. We have a game on Sunday, midweek, the following Sunday, and then all the games come thick and fast (over the Christmas period).

"Winning the game, tactics, player welfare, all of that comes into your thinking when you're picking a team."

Albrighton vows to create more iconic European moments

Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton hopes the club can create more iconic European moments to add to their successful run to the 2016-17 Champions League quarter-finals.

Albrighton scored Leicester's first ever Champions League goal in 2016 and wants to make more memories.

He said: "I do think the Europa League is going to be special this year. We are looking to do really well in it and go as far as we can. That will create special moments in games.

"It probably takes the gloss off it with the fans not being there and wouldn't look as good, but we are just as determined as we would be in the Champions League with a full stadium.

"We have a platform to create something special and put ourselves further in Leicester folklore."