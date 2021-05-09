Leicester City Women will relish WSL challenge, says boss Jonathan Morgan

Leicester City Women manager Jonathan Morgan is relishing the prospect of pitting his side against some of the best teams in the world after achieving Women’s Super League promotion.

Next season will see Leicester in the top flight of the women's game for the first time in their history after sealing an imperious Championship title, winning 16 matches out of 20 this season.

After lifting the trophy with a 4-0 win over Charlton last Sunday, Morgan is fully prepared for the tough challenge that lies ahead.

"We're so excited to get into the WSL and play against some of the best teams in the world and see what we can do," Jonathan Morgan told Sky Sports News.

"The women's game has gone from strength to strength across all the leagues and is getting far more competitive.

"From our point of view, we're very much aware of how competitive the league is and we just want to go in and consolidate ourselves and give a good showing.

"The girls have worked phenomenally hard this year to get this opportunity and pit themselves against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal - it's a fantastic achievement."

'Mentality key to success'

Leicester's incredible campaign meant the side gained promotion over a month ago with a 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses, with Morgan admitting WSL preparations started immediately after that game.

"We're very aware of the areas we want to strengthen in the club but for me, the most important thing is understanding the mentality needed for the WSL," Morgan added.

"We need to focus on the small details because it's going to be ruthless.

"We're not going to go in there fearful, we're going to go up cautiously optimistic we can give a good account of ourselves.

"Week in and week out the competition is hard from top to bottom and we know it will be a tough slog from the couple of cup games we've had this season against WSL sides.

"We just want to make sure we go up with the right mentality and work ethic and hopefully be able to do well next season."

