Leicester City: Plans to expand King Power Stadium to 40,000 capacity unveiled

Leicester City have unveiled plans to expand the King Power Stadium to a capacity of 40,000.

The initial proposals, which will be shared with the public in full in August, will see an additional 8,000 seats added in the East Stand at the Premier League club's home ground.

Public consultations will take place throughout the summer and early autumn.

Leicester chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: "The unveiling of these plans represents a significant milestone in the long history of Leicester City Football Club, and one that we hope will continue to put our supporters and our community at the heart of its long-term future.

"Through the consultation with our fans, our local community, businesses and stakeholders, we hope to achieve something that we can all be proud of for years to come.

"It's these conversations that will help us communicate our vision to the people at its heart and take on board the views of our community to help shape it.

"While this vision is in its early stages, I know the prospect of additional capacity for more Leicester City supporters in King Power Stadium, has long been anticipated by us all, particularly after seven near sold-out Premier League seasons."

Preliminary plans by Thai owners King Power International, who bought the club in 2013, also include a 220-bedroom hotel and a multi-purpose event and entertainment venue as part of developments to the surrounding area of the stadium.

There are also proposals for a new Leicester City retail space, residential and commercial space, and multi-storey car parking facilities.

"The plans to build on the club's recent growth - with a stadium expansion as part of an exciting wider site development - is a wonderful demonstration of the shared ambition of both the Football Club and the city of Leicester," added Srivaddhanaprabha.

Sir Peter Soulsby, Mayor of Leicester, said: "These are ambitious plans that reflect the club's ongoing commitment to the city and constant desire to build on its incredible achievements."

In December, Leicester moved into a new £100m training complex that houses the men's first team and academy.