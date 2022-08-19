Wesley Fofana omitted from Leicester squad by Brendan Rodgers amid Chelsea interest

Brendan Rodgers has decided to leave Wesley Fofana out of Leicester's squad to face Southampton on Saturday.

The manager has decided that Fofana is not in the right frame of mind to play following two unsuccessful bids from Chelsea for the centre-back.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed earlier this week that Fofana is unhappy that Leicester are seemingly pricing him out of a move to Chelsea.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fofana's Premier League best bits for Leicester City

Chelsea have so far had two bids in excess of £60m rejected.

Fofana, who wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked by France for the World Cup this winter, is understood to have been under the impression Leicester would listen to any substantial offers for him from Europe's top clubs.

Now he is increasingly frustrated after learning Leicester want a world-record centre-back fee - higher than the £80m they secured from Manchester United for Harry Maguire in 2019 - to sell him, Sky Sports News has been told.

Speaking at his news conference ahead of the visit of Southampton, Leicester boss Rodgers insisted nothing has changed and was adamant that Fofana is not for sale this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says there have been no more bids for Fofana but admits the speculation around a move has been a challenge for the defender

"I don't think so far ahead," Rodgers said, when asked if he thought Fofana would be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

"The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He's not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here.

"There's nothing new from when we last spoke. We've spoken numerous times they are private conversations. Our communication is normal."