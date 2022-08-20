Jamie Vardy signs contract extension until the summer of 2024

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new contract tying him to the club until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old's current deal was set to expire next summer but he has now extended his spell with the Foxes, which began when he joined from then non-League Fleetwood Town in 2012.

Vardy, who turns 36 in January, scored 24 goals in the Premier League as Leicester won the title in the 2015-16 season, scoring in a record 11 consecutive matches.

He also contributed four goals as Leicester went on to win their first FA Cup in 2020-21.

Vardy told LCFC TV: I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.

"I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we're trying to play, the way the club's wanting to go, that it's going to be onwards and upwards.

"To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it's all about this season and finishing as high as we can.

"My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry that on helping the club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do."

Across his time with Leicester, Vardy has scored 153 goals in 335 league appearances, becoming the oldest player to claim the Premier League Golden Boot when he struck a leading 23 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

Vardy has scored 15 Premier League goals in each of the past two seasons but is yet to get off the mark during the first two games of this campaign.

Leicester's next Premier League match is at home to Southampton at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.