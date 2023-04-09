Jesse Marsch: Leicester City decide not to pursue interest in appointing former Leeds boss as manager

Leicester City have decided not to pursue their interest in former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

Marsch was in advanced talks with Leicester over a potential deal to take charge following Brendan Rodgers' exit at the start of the month.

The American was one of a number of candidates Leicester had spoken to about the vacancy at the King Power Stadium, but he will not be appointed - on a short- or long-term basis.

Sky Sports News reported earlier on Sunday that Leicester were reviewing their options, and that Marsch was not necessarily their first choice.

Two Premier League defeats since the sacking of Rodgers have focused the mind and Leicester's priority is to now identify someone who can take charge of the team on a short-term basis until the end of the season and avoid relegation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the match between Leicester and Bournemouth in the Premier League

Leicester have been searching for a new manager after parting ways with Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the turn of the month.

Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.

However, Rodgers left the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run six defeats and one draw in seven games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett breaks down Leicester's decision to part company with Rodgers

Marsch was in charge of Leeds for 12 months and helped to keep them in the Premier League last season after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

However, after overseeing a spend of more than £140m in the summer and January transfer windows, he left Elland Road with Leeds once again in a fight to retain their Premier League status.

Image: Marsch uniquely has a LinkedIn account where he posts updates

In total, Marsch won 11 of his 37 games in charge of Leeds, with 52 goals scored but 60 conceded.

Before joining Leeds, Marsch spent just five months in charge of RB Leipzig, but enjoyed two years at Red Bull Salzburg - where he won back-to-back doubles - and three and half as manager of New York Red Bulls.

Leicester lost at home to Bournemouth - another side in relegation trouble - on Saturday, with their next fixture away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City

Leicester City Saturday 15th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm