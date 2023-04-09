Jesse Marsch: Leicester City decide not to pursue interest in appointing former Leeds boss as manager

Brendan Rodgers left Leicester after four years at the club in the wake of their 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on April 1; Jesse Marsch held initial talks with the Foxes; Leicester are 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety and play Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Saturday
Sunday 9 April 2023 22:46, UK
Leicester City have decided not to pursue their interest in former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.
Marsch was in advanced talks with Leicester over a potential deal to take charge following Brendan Rodgers' exit at the start of the month.
The American was one of a number of candidates Leicester had spoken to about the vacancy at the King Power Stadium, but he will not be appointed - on a short- or long-term basis.
Sky Sports News reported earlier on Sunday that Leicester were reviewing their options, and that Marsch was not necessarily their first choice.
Two Premier League defeats since the sacking of Rodgers have focused the mind and Leicester's priority is to now identify someone who can take charge of the team on a short-term basis until the end of the season and avoid relegation.
Leicester have been searching for a new manager after parting ways with Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the turn of the month.
Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.
However, Rodgers left the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run six defeats and one draw in seven games.
Marsch was in charge of Leeds for 12 months and helped to keep them in the Premier League last season after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.
However, after overseeing a spend of more than £140m in the summer and January transfer windows, he left Elland Road with Leeds once again in a fight to retain their Premier League status.
In total, Marsch won 11 of his 37 games in charge of Leeds, with 52 goals scored but 60 conceded.
Before joining Leeds, Marsch spent just five months in charge of RB Leipzig, but enjoyed two years at Red Bull Salzburg - where he won back-to-back doubles - and three and half as manager of New York Red Bulls.
Leicester lost at home to Bournemouth - another side in relegation trouble - on Saturday, with their next fixture away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.
April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm