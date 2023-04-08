Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth: James Maddison error gifts the Cherries big win over relegation rivals

Leicester City vs Bournemouth. Premier League.
The King Power StadiumAttendance32,094.
Report and free match highlights as Leicester suffer their seventh league defeat in eight games and now sit two points from safety in the relegation zone; Philip Billing's first-half goal after a misplaced back pass from James Maddison enough for Bournemouth to climb to 15th in the table
Saturday 8 April 2023 17:38, UK
Philip Billing capitalised on a James Maddison error to clinch a 1-0 win for Bournemouth over relegation rivals Leicester, piling the pressure on the managerless side.
News emerged before kick-off that Leicester are in advanced talks with Jesse Marsch over replacing Brendan Rodgers, but it was first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell in charge for what proved to be the Foxes' seventh defeat in eight league games.
Leicester, who are now two points from safety in 19th, showed spirit in the second half after the introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka but fell short and lost Harvey Barnes to injury to add to their woes.
Bournemouth climb to 15th in the table with their third win in five and create a three-point gap between themselves and the drop zone with eight games of the season to go. Leicester, meanwhile, face a trip to champions Manchester City in their next league game on April 15, live on Sky Sports.
Leicester: Iversen (8), Castagne (5), Amartey (4), Faes (7), Kristiansen (4), Ndidi (6), Soumare (6), Pereira (5) Maddison (5), Vardy (5), Barnes (6).
Subs: Iheanacho (6), Daka (6), Praet (5), Tete (5).
Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Mepham (6), Kelly (6), Rothwell (7), Lerma (7), Christie (6), Billing (8), Ouattara (6), Solanke (7).
Subs: Cook (6), Tavernier (6), Semenyo (N/A).
Player of the match: Philip Billing.
Bournemouth came close to opening the scoring inside five minutes as Billing's free-kick hit the outside of a post from the edge of the area. But Leicester looked the more dangerous in the early exchanges with Jamie Vardy close to connecting to Maddison's cross in the box.
The visitors grew into the game and quickly took control as their energetic midfield overpowered Leicester's. Dominic Solanke should have scored his sixth goal of the season after receiving the ball in the area, but he sent a left-footed strike wide.
Bournemouth were then gifted an opener after Maddison's back pass was picked up by Billing, who produced a composed finish to beat Daniel Iversen and give his side the lead. The goal was met with boos at the King Power Stadium from disgruntled Leicester fans.
Bournemouth had the bit between their teeth after the break as Daniel Amartey - preferred for this game ahead of Harry Souttar - struggled to cope with Billing and Solanke. Leicester relied heavily on goalkeeper Iversen as he produced a double save to keep out Chris Mepham and Jack Stephens.
Iversen was called into action again to deny Solanke from close range at an angle. But Leicester roared back into life when Iheanacho and Daka were brought on, with Maddison doing his best to redeem himself only to see his long-range strike denied by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.
Leicester's revival was short-lived, though, and Bournemouth slowed the game down to frustrate the hosts, who were greeted with more boos at full-time. Owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was left scratching his chin after the game with a big decision hanging over him.
Leicester face a daunting trip to Manchester City in their next fixture on Saturday April 15, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.
Bournemouth also face a tricky away match at Tottenham on Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.
April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
April 15: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
April 23: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
April 27: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
April 30: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
May 6: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 13: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Manchester United (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm