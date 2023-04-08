Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth: James Maddison error gifts the Cherries big win over relegation rivals

Philip Billing capitalised on a James Maddison error to clinch a 1-0 win for Bournemouth over relegation rivals Leicester, piling the pressure on the managerless side.

News emerged before kick-off that Leicester are in advanced talks with Jesse Marsch over replacing Brendan Rodgers, but it was first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell in charge for what proved to be the Foxes' seventh defeat in eight league games.

Leicester, who are now two points from safety in 19th, showed spirit in the second half after the introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka but fell short and lost Harvey Barnes to injury to add to their woes.

Bournemouth climb to 15th in the table with their third win in five and create a three-point gap between themselves and the drop zone with eight games of the season to go. Leicester, meanwhile, face a trip to champions Manchester City in their next league game on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Leicester: Iversen (8), Castagne (5), Amartey (4), Faes (7), Kristiansen (4), Ndidi (6), Soumare (6), Pereira (5) Maddison (5), Vardy (5), Barnes (6).



Subs: Iheanacho (6), Daka (6), Praet (5), Tete (5).



Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Mepham (6), Kelly (6), Rothwell (7), Lerma (7), Christie (6), Billing (8), Ouattara (6), Solanke (7).



Subs: Cook (6), Tavernier (6), Semenyo (N/A).



Player of the match: Philip Billing.

Bournemouth pile the pressure on Leicester

Image: Leicester City's Patson Daka (left) and Maddison look dejected following defeat to Bournemouth

Bournemouth came close to opening the scoring inside five minutes as Billing's free-kick hit the outside of a post from the edge of the area. But Leicester looked the more dangerous in the early exchanges with Jamie Vardy close to connecting to Maddison's cross in the box.

The visitors grew into the game and quickly took control as their energetic midfield overpowered Leicester's. Dominic Solanke should have scored his sixth goal of the season after receiving the ball in the area, but he sent a left-footed strike wide.

Team news Leicester made three changes as Boubakary Soumare, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey came into the side.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed out due to suspension after his red card against Aston Villa.

Chris Mepham replaced the injured Marcos Senesi at centre-back for Bournemouth as Joe Rothwell came in to the starting line-up.

Bournemouth were then gifted an opener after Maddison's back pass was picked up by Billing, who produced a composed finish to beat Daniel Iversen and give his side the lead. The goal was met with boos at the King Power Stadium from disgruntled Leicester fans.

Bournemouth had the bit between their teeth after the break as Daniel Amartey - preferred for this game ahead of Harry Souttar - struggled to cope with Billing and Solanke. Leicester relied heavily on goalkeeper Iversen as he produced a double save to keep out Chris Mepham and Jack Stephens.

Iversen was called into action again to deny Solanke from close range at an angle. But Leicester roared back into life when Iheanacho and Daka were brought on, with Maddison doing his best to redeem himself only to see his long-range strike denied by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Leicester's revival was short-lived, though, and Bournemouth slowed the game down to frustrate the hosts, who were greeted with more boos at full-time. Owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was left scratching his chin after the game with a big decision hanging over him.

Leicester face a daunting trip to Manchester City in their next fixture on Saturday April 15, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Bournemouth also face a tricky away match at Tottenham on Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

