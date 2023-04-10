Leicester appoint Dean Smith as new manager until end of the season as John Terry joins coaching staff

Leicester City have appointed Dean Smith as manager on a deal until the end of the season, with Craig Shakespeare and John Terry as part of the coaching staff.

Smith, who led Aston Villa to the Premier League in 2019, was sacked as Norwich boss in December. He replaces Brendan Rodgers with Leicester 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety.

Shakespeare was part of the coaching team under Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016, and then took over as boss when the Italian was sacked the following year.

Smith said: "I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable.

"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it's the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we'll be well supported by our travelling fans.

"We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points."

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I'd like to offer Dean a warm welcome to the football club. His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status.

"We've endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight. Dean's experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channelling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games.

"Their support has been the foundation of everything we've achieved in these last 13 years and it will play a vital role once more in this crucial moment in our history. This is a fight we can win, together.

"I ask you to support the team, to fight with them for every goal, to inspire them to create a legacy again for this club. Every fan, every player, all our staff, we need to be behind the team and our new management team. Together we can find success this season."

Jesse Marsch was in advanced talks with Leicester over a potential deal to take charge following Rodgers' exit at the start of April.

The American was one of a number of candidates Leicester spoke to about the vacancy before opting to move forward with Smith.

Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.

But he left with the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run of six defeats and one draw in seven games.

Leicester City Saturday 15th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Leicester lost at home to Bournemouth - another side in relegation trouble - on Saturday with Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler in temporary charge, with their next fixture away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm