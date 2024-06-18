Leicester: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Leicester will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a Monday Night Football game at home against Tottenham, live on Sky Sports on August 19.

The newly promoted Foxes travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in their second game before returning to the King Power Stadium to take on Aston Villa.

Their first East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest comes at home on October 26, with the return game taking place at the City Ground on May 10. Their departed manager Enzo Maresca is due to return to the King Power Stadium with Chelsea on November 23.

They face a tough schedule over Christmas and New Year, including a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Boxing Day and a home game against Manchester City on December 29.

After facing rivals Forest in their third-last game on May 10, they round off the campaign with a home fixture against Ipswich Town on May 18 and an away game against Bournemouth on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

19: Tottenham (h) - live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football - kick-off 8pm

24: Fulham (a)

31: Aston Villa (h)

September

14: Crystal Palace (a)

21: Everton (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

October

5: Bournemouth (h)

19: Southampton (a)

26: Nottingham Forest (h)

November

2: Ipswich Town (a)

9: Manchester United (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

30: Brentford (a)

December

3: West Ham (h)

7: Brighton (h)

14: Newcastle (a)

21: Wolves (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

29: Man City (h)

January

4: Aston Villa (a)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Fulham (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

February

1: Everton (a)

15: Arsenal (h)

22: Brentford (h)

25: West Ham (a)

March

8: Chelsea (a)

15: Manchester United (h)

April

2: Manchester City (a)

5: Newcastle (h)

12: Brighton (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: Wolves (a)

May

3: Southampton (h)

10: Nottingham Forest (a)

18: Ipswich Town (h)

25: Bournemouth (a)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

