Stoke agree deal to sign Liam Linsday from Barnsley for up to £2.5m
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 17/06/19 12:00am
Stoke have agreed a deal that could rise to £2.5m for Barnsley’s Liam Lindsay, Sky Sports News understands.
The Potters will pay an initial £2m fee for the centre-back with another £500,000 possible in performance-related add-ons.
Lindsay is now set to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with the Championship club.
He has been of interest to a number of teams in the second tier following his impressive season with the Tykes, which culminated in promotion via a second-place finish in League One.
Lindsay made over 40 appearances for Barnsley last season and scored the goal that secured their promotion back to the second tier.
The 23 year-old began his career at Partick Thistle, and enjoyed successful loan spells at both Alloa Athletic and Airdrie.
In his final season with the Jags, the Scot's performances earned him a place in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.