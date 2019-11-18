Gerhard Struber set to become Barnsley manager

Gerhard Struber is set to be appointed as the new Barnsley boss

Gerhard Struber is set to be named the next Barnsley manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Austrian side Wolfsberger AC are understood to have given the green light for the 42-year-old to make the switch to the Sky Bet Championship side following a meeting this afternoon.

Struber is currently saying his goodbyes at the club he only just joined earlier this year but had guided to third in the Austrian Bundesliga so far.

The deal between the clubs is close to being completed and there is understood to be a general agreement over compensation.

Barnsley are bottom of the Championship after 16 games - winning just once - five points adrift of safety.

Sky Austria correspondent David Eder reported that Struber did not take training with the Wolfsberger squad on Monday and the session was led by his assistant Mohamed Sahli.

Barnsley - without a boss since sacking Daniel Stendel last month - have been scouring Europe for his replacement.

IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi reportedly turned down the role last month.

Sky Sports News previously reported the former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller was also been interviewed for the vacancy and was at Oakwell for the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on November 1.

Despite guiding Barnsley to promotion last season, the Tykes parted company with Stendel after their poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.