Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Neil Harris and Adebayo Akinfenwa

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as Neil Harris joins us for his first interview since taking the Cardiff job, 'The Beast' Adebayo Akinfenwa takes on Ten to Tackle.

David Prutton joins Jonathan Oakes to look back on all the weekend's action in League One and League Two, as Wycombe moved top of the third tier and three more managers lost their jobs at Leyton Orient, Carlisle and Grimsby.

Neil Harris then joins Oakes in his first interview since being appointed manager of Cardiff City, and Don Goodman then looks ahead to all the upcoming weekend's action in the Championship, including three live games on Sky Sports Football.

To round things off, Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, known as 'The Beast', takes on Ten To Tackle.