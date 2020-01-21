Bambo Diaby: FA investigates potential anti-doping violation by Barnsley defender

Bambo Diaby is understood to have been tested back in November

Barnsley have confirmed they have been notified by the FA that defender Bambo Diaby is under investigation for a potential anti-doping violation.

The Senegalese central defender, who joined Barnsley last summer, is understood to have been tested after Barnsley's defeat at Blackburn in November.

The 22-year-old will be suspended while the investigation is carried out.

Barnsley said in a statement: "Barnsley Football Club have received notification from the FA that they are investigating a potential anti-doping violation by our player, Bambo Diaby.

"The player and club are cooperating and responding directly with the FA.

"The player is now subject to a playing suspension whilst this matter is under investigation.

"During these proceedings, no further comment will be made."

0:43 Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber does not feel it is the right time to comment on speculation Bambo Diaby has failed a drugs test

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber admitted the story had been a distraction in his team's 3-0 defeat to Preston.

"It was distracting. The process is running but it's not the right time to speak about Bambo," said Struber, who informed the squad last week about the allegations and did not include the player for Tuesday night's game.

If found guilty, Diaby faces a maximum four-year ban from the game.