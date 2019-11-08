Hull City offer new contracts to Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki and Jordy de Wijs as they target top six

Jarrod Bowen is being offered a new deal

Hull have offered new contracts to three key players - including Jarrod Bowen - as they look to push for a top-six place this season.

Winger Kamil Grosicki and centre-back Jordy de Wijs have also been in talks with the club along with Bowen, who has had Premier League interest in recent transfer windows.

Bowen, who has scored 10 goals from the wing already this season, is currently mulling over a new three-year offer after being tracked by the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Kamil Grosicki sees his current Hull contract expire next summer

Hull value him at between £15m and £20m, which has put several top-tier sides off a deal, and the 22-year-old is understood to be keen to stay at the KCOM Stadium and help push for promotion.

Hull are one of a bulky mid-table pack in the Championship after 15 games, but they are only three points behind a play-off spot and six behind second-placed Preston after three straight victories.

And Bowen, whose current contract until next summer contains an extra 12-month option, this week suggested an answer on the new offer could come after the upcoming international break.

Jordy de Wijs is under contract until 2021 but has also been offered fresh terms

He said: "The offer's obviously been made but my agents are always keep everything away from me. They don't want it to play on my mind because the way I am at the minute.

"They want me to continue in this form, especially where we are in the league and the results that we've had. I let them take care of that and then we'll go into the international break, speak about it and see where we go from there."

Poland international Grosicki, 31, also sees his current deal expire at the end of the season while De Wijs, who signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2018, has over 18 months left to run on his first contract with the Tigers.