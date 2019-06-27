Leeds in Jack Harrison talks with Man City for another season loan

Jack Harrison joined Leeds on a season-long loan in July 2018

Leeds are in advanced talks to re-sign Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sources.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and made three assists in 37 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's team in 2018/19.

Harrison, who has two England U21 caps, arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan in July 2018, after enjoying a previous loan stint at Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was signed by City from their sister club New York City in the USA, for whom Harrison scored 14 goals in 59 appearances.

Bielsa will be aiming to bolster his midfield options ahead of the 2019/20 campaign after 18-year-old Jack Clarke completed a medical ahead of an £8.5m move to Tottenham on Thursday.

Meanwhile, City, along with rivals Manchester Untied, have told Leicester they are prepared to pay £65m for Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands.

