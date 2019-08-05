Kemar Roofe to undergo Anderlecht medical on Monday

Kemar Roofe will join Vincent Kompany and Samir Nasri at Anderlecht

Leeds forward Kemar Roofe will undergo a medical with Anderlecht on Monday ahead of his move to the Belgian club.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed on Sunday the 26-year-old is set to leave Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes.

Roofe, who has just one year remaining on his Leeds contract, is now ready to join Vincent Kompany's side.

Roofe scored 15 goals in 34 games for Leeds last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.

He is set to become Kompany's seventh signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Manchester City centre-back Philippe Sandler and midfielder Samir Nasri.

Player-manager Kompany has made a slow start in his first coaching role, leading Anderlecht to just one point from their first two Jupiler League games.

