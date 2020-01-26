Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds United interested in signing RB Leipzig striker

Jean-Kevin Augustin is currently on loan at Monaco

Leeds United are interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin but face strong competition for the RB Leipzig striker's signature.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Monaco, where he was left out of their most recent squad for Saturday's home defeat to Strasbourg.

Augustin has scored one goal in 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season, starting just five times including twice in the league.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is in the market for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah after the on-loan striker was recalled by Arsenal.

The Sky Bet Championship club saw a third loan-to-buy bid for Che Adams rejected by Southampton last week, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ruling out the possibility of the striker leaving in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Augustin was on Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's radar back in the summer, with Nice also keen before he joined Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

The France U21 international fell out of favour at Leipzig, who bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The forward enjoyed his best season to date under Hasenhuttl in his debut campaign in Germany, scoring 12 goals with seven assists in 37 appearances.

However, he struggled to hold down a regular first-team place in the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances as Leipzig finished third to secure Champions League football.

