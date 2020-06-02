Leeds must earn promotion to Premier League after slip-ups, says Kevin Blackwell

Championship leaders Leeds United have a history of slipping up and must earn the right to play in the Premier League, according to former manager Kevin Blackwell.

Marcelo Bielsa's side appeared on course to end their long wait for promotion back to the top flight when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL has announced plans to resume the Championship on the weekend of June 20, although several clubs have raised concerns over the proposed restart date - casting doubts over whether the season will be completed in full.

Leeds are currently one point clear of nearest rivals West Brom and will clinch promotion if the season is decided on a points-per-game basis.

Blackwell was manager at Elland Road between 2004 and 2006

However, Blackwell would prefer for his former club to achieve the feat by finishing the season.

"The Premier League, for Leeds, is the Holy Grail that they've been after now for years," said Blackwell, who suffered defeat with Leeds in the 2006 Championship play-off final against Watford.

"Nobody has got the right to be there but a club that deserves to be there is Leeds. It's an unbelievable football club, the set-up, the supporters - everything.

"It's all geared for the Premier League but they have to earn the right to be there. In the back of their minds, they'll know they've slipped up in quite a few seasons.

"That's why these games have to be played. I don't think you can do it on a points-per-game basis. It's alright looking back but going forward, Leeds have never been great finishers at the end of a season."

The remaining games in the Championship season are set to be played behind closed doors with strict social distancing measures in place.

Blackwell feels Leeds could be at a disadvantage without their usual home support at Elland Road.

"It's going to be quite eerie playing in a stadium that's empty," he added. "It's going to be quite hard to get up to the right intensity and that can have a massive effect on anyone.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are seven points clear of third place in the Championship with only nine games remaining

"I think one of the strengths for Leeds was always the supporters and unfortunately that will now be missing, as it will at other clubs.

"How do you get the intensity in the game when the crowd isn't there? It's going to be very difficult."