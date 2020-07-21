Marcelo Bielsa pays tribute to Huddersfield-bound Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan

Marcelo Bielsa has praised the backroom staff and workers at Leeds United

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has paid tribute to assistant Carlos Corberan and the rest of his backroom staff.

Corberan is expected to be named as the new manager at Huddersfield, after they sacked Danny Cowley on Sunday, although neither club has confirmed his appointment.

Bielsa, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday, was in reflective mood following Leeds' Sky Bet Championship title triumph that secured their place back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

1:44 The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby

"Each of them made a bigger contribution than me for the team to grow," Bielsa said of his coaching team. "Please believe this, it is true.

"There is an example about the evaluation I'm making about my colleagues that confirms what I'm saying is not exaggerated.

"Carlos Corberan has been chosen by one Championship team to be the manager of the first team and it is a team that one year ago was in the Premier League. This proves what I am saying is true."

Bielsa said after Leeds' win at Derby on Sunday that he would sit down to discuss his own future with club owner Andrea Radrizzani this week.

2:19 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Leeds

"Of course, we need time to let this period pass because now all the emotions are high," he added. "We need to be, all of us, calm to think more clearly."

Leeds play their final game of the season at home on Wednesday against Charlton, who must win to guarantee their place in the Championship next season.

"The goal of the match is to honour the competition," said Bielsa. "We will take the last match as seriously as we play every match in the league."

2:11 The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place, with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to pay their respects The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place, with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to pay their respects

Bielsa also took the chance to express his gratitude again to his players and extended his thanks to his medical team and all the club's non-playing staff.

"There are a lot of people who made a lot for us in the shadows of the club," Bielsa added.

"The ladies in the kitchen are wonderful people. In this isolation period, my wife couldn't be here with me, I'm living alone now and this lady, Bella, once a week used to leave outside the door, one container with very tasty soup.

"Those things are not linked with the football, but emotion. It's a big contribution.

"I tell this story about Bella. Maybe I should not because it's private, but with every person with us in this club, I could say a story as I did with Bella."