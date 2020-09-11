Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds confirm head coach's one-year contract extension

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds to Championship victory last season

Leeds have confirmed head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in charge for their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years.

Bielsa brought Leeds' top-flight exile to an end when he led them to the Championship title in July - the club's first silverware since 1992.

He initially signed a two-year contract when he arrived in the summer of 2018, with an option to extend for another season.

Bielsa said on Thursday that "everything has been sorted" for him to remain in charge at Elland Road for the coming season.

"I will be working the next season at Leeds United," said Bielsa.

"Everything has been sorted and it is definite that I will be here next season."

Leeds will begin their new campaign against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

A statement from Leeds read: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020/21 season.

"Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

"Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club's centenary campaign.

"The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, which will get under way on Saturday, with an away trip to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool (5:30pm)."

Ahead of the new season, Sky Sports writer Richard Morgan looks at Leeds' strengths, weaknesses and what the targets will be for boss Marcelo Bielsa…

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence and Bielsa's exciting side are not here just to make up the numbers.

Leeds finally returned to the top flight after winning last season's Championship, 12 months on from their heart-breaking defeat to Derby County in the semi-finals of the play-offs had made it seem like the club would never make it back to the big time.

And in the wily Bielsa, Leeds have an experienced and tactically astute manager who will ensure his side consistently punch well above their weight next season, as seen when they ran Arsenal close in last season's FA Cup third-round tie at the Emirates.

That theory, though, will be immediately put to the test in their season opener at champions Liverpool.

However, with Man City's England U21 international Jack Harrison returning to Elland Road on loan next season and Spain forward Rodrigo joining the club in a £27m deal, do not expect Leeds to be in a relegation fight come next May.

Bielsa is, Pep Guardiola claims, the best coach he has ever seen. Mauricio Pochettino describes him as his 'football father'. In a 30-year career Marcelo Bielsa has been one of the game's most influential coaches.

In 2018, Leeds persuaded him to try to take them back into to the Premier League. After a sixteen-year exile it is mission accomplished.

The latest on the players linked with Leeds United - and those who could leave the newly-promoted club.

After 16 years away, Leeds United have won the Championship and a return to the Premier League. We chart their fall and rise back to the top flight of English football.

Last season ended in heartbreak for Leeds United. Despite spending most of the season in the top two they failed to make automatic promotion, then crashed out of the play-offs to Derby County despite being favourites to progress.

But Marcelo Bielsa signed on for another year, and they bounced back to go one better in 2019/20. Now, after 16 years of waiting, Leeds are back in the Premier League as champions.

This is how they did it...