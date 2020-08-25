Rodrigo: Leeds reach agreement with Valencia for Spain striker

Rodrigo could be on his way back to the Premier League

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Spain international Rodrigo after reaching an agreement with Valencia.

The promoted Premier League club have yet to agree personal terms with the 29-year-old, who must still undergo a medical, but he is set to become the latest player to leave Valencia due to the Spanish side's perilous financial position.

Valencia tweeted: "Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with @LUFC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno, at the expense of completing all the documentation and other formalities and passing the medical examination.

"Valencia CF want to thank Rodrigo Moreno for his commitment and effort over the last six seasons - in which he helped to win a Cup title. We wish him all the best in this new stage of his career at @LUFC."

Rodrigo scored eight goals last season as Valencia finished ninth in La Liga. He joined from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan before moving permanently the following year.

It has been almost a decade since Rodrigo first played in the Premier League. He spent a season on loan at Bolton in 2010 where he scored once in 21 appearances.

Leeds have already signed five players this summer while Jack Harrison has returned from Manchester City for a second loan spell.

They were also interested in another former loanee, Ben White, but Brighton are refusing to sell to a club they consider to be a direct Premier League rival.

Leeds had a third bid - worth £25m - for White rejected last week and will now turn their attention elsewhere with Brighton's stance over the centre-back having become clear.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he was a little surprised to have been called into the England squad so soon.

Phillips is one of three uncapped players to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad for next month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark alongside Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood.

It caps a fine few months for Phillips, who will be playing in the Premier League this season after Leeds claimed the Championship title.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't think I was expecting to get into the England squad this early, even before the season has started.

"I thought it would take quite a while, to be honest, but maybe I got lucky, I don't know."

