Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa vows to continue fighting on but accepts he is not immune from sack

Leeds thrashed 7-0 by Man City on Tuesday; Bielsa says his commitment to Leeds remains undiminished, adding: "I always think that in adversity you have to fight."; watch Leeds vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm

Thursday 16 December 2021 14:29, UK

Leeds United&#39;s head coach Marcelo Bielsa gestures during the English League Cup round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Image: Marcelo Bielsa has spent four years in charge at Leeds United

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has vowed to "continue fighting until the end of the season" but accepts he is not immune from being sacked.

Bielsa's side are five points above the Premier League's relegation zone after winning only three games this season and were thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City on Tuesday.

When asked if he feared being sacked, Bielsa said: "Do you think there's a coach that can't be sacked, who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that I think I can't be sacked?

"Do you think that after suffering a 7-0 defeat I can discard the instability? Of course the job of a coach is not stable. I don't have anything that makes me immune to that characteristic."

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said his side's performance in their 7-0 defeat against Manchester City was the worst in his four years in charge

The 66-year-old added: "Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I always think that in adversity you have to fight.

"I am going to fight until the end of the season without any doubts. I hope nothing happens that does not allow me to act on what I just said. I am saying, to have the necessary strength to face what may come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he does not want to have an advantage by facing a team that is depleted because of a coronavirus outbreak

