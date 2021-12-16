Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa vows to continue fighting on but accepts he is not immune from sack

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has vowed to "continue fighting until the end of the season" but accepts he is not immune from being sacked.

Bielsa's side are five points above the Premier League's relegation zone after winning only three games this season and were thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City on Tuesday.

When asked if he feared being sacked, Bielsa said: "Do you think there's a coach that can't be sacked, who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that I think I can't be sacked?

"Do you think that after suffering a 7-0 defeat I can discard the instability? Of course the job of a coach is not stable. I don't have anything that makes me immune to that characteristic."

The 66-year-old added: "Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I always think that in adversity you have to fight.

"I am going to fight until the end of the season without any doubts. I hope nothing happens that does not allow me to act on what I just said. I am saying, to have the necessary strength to face what may come."

