Leeds United fined £20,000 by FA after admitting failure to control players in 3-2 defeat at Chelsea

Leeds have been fined £20,000 for failing to control their players during a defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, the Football Association has announced.

Several Leeds players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh after he awarded an injury-time penalty against them for a foul by Mateusz Klich on Antonio Rudiger in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on December 11.

Jorginho subsequently scored - his second spot-kick success of the match - to secure a 3-2 victory for the home side.

A statement from the FA read: "Leeds United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place during the 93rd minute of its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday December 11, 2021.

"Leeds United FC admitted to failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee, and accepted the standard penalty."

Further controversy then followed when a melee involving players of both sides broke out near the touchline after the final whistle.

Image: Tempers flared between Chelsea and Leeds players after the full-time whistle

Leeds pleaded guilty to an FA charge and accepted a standard punishment.

Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League after consecutive losses to Manchester City (7-0) and Arsenal (4-1) and will next play Liverpool on Boxing Day.