Patrick Bamford: Leeds striker suffers fresh injury setback in bid to return to full fitness

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a fresh setback in his bid to return to full fitness.

Bamford, who last appeared for Bielsa's side in early December when he scored in the 2-2 home draw against Brentford, has now sustained a foot problem.

The England striker has made only six Premier League appearances this season due to successive ankle and hip injuries and has now suffered another setback.

Bielsa said: "(Adam) Forshaw and (Junior) Firpo have muscular injuries and Bamford has a new injury.

"He has overcome his muscular issues, but now he has an issue at the bottom of his foot."

Bamford has scored just two goals this season after hitting 17 goals last season.

He is one of eight injured first-team players set to miss Saturday's home Premier League game against Newcastle.

But defender Diego Llorente is available for Saturday's visit of their relegation rivals, and Bielsa confirmed positive news about two other players who have recently missed out through injury.

When asked who else would return to contention, Bielsa said: "Llorente and probably Tyler Roberts and (Joe) Gelhardt.

"We maintain the presence of Rodrigo, who played 30 minutes last week."

Leeds have been reported to have made an improved offer for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson after an initial £15m bid was rejected, but Bielsa refused to be drawn on the speculation.

"I prefer to speak about a player when it's not a hypothetical possibility and when they are our player," he added.

January 22: Newcastle (H) - Premier League

February 9: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League

February 12: Everton (A) - Premier League

February 20: Manchester United (H) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

February 26: Tottenham (H) - Premier League

