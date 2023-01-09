Leeds United transfer news: Georginio Rutter close to signing from Hoffenheim in club-record £35.3m deal

Leeds are close to signing Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record £35.3m deal, according to Sky in Germany.

Talks are at an advanced stage for the 20-year-old with a medical expected in the next 48 hours.

A deal for the France U21 international would be worth up to €40m (£35.3m), surpassing the club's current transfer record fee of £27m paid for Rodrigo from Valencia in August 2020.

Image: Rutter has scored twice in the Bundesliga this season

Rutter has scored twice in 17 games in all competitions this season for Hoffenheim and has an overall record of 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

His potential arrival would be the second signing of the January window for Leeds after they brought in Austrian defender Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee in the region of £11m.

Jesse Marsch's side sit 14th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone and face Aston Villa on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Aston Villa

Leeds United Friday 13th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opens on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.