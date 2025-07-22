Anton Stach: Leeds complete initial £17.4m deal for Hoffenheim midfielder

Leeds United have signed defensive midfielder Anton Stach from Hoffenheim.

The initial fee for the midfielder is £17.4m plus add-ons.

The 26-year-old played 30 times in the Bundesliga last season as Hoffenheim finished 11th, scoring once and registering two assists.

He has two caps for Germany and becomes the sixth summer addition for Daniel Farke's side.

The newly-promoted Premier League club pressed on with negotiations for Stach in recent days after sealing Sean Longstaff's signing from Newcastle.

Stach plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder but can also play as a centre-back.

Bamford no longer part of Farke's Leeds plans

Image: Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is no longer in Daniel Farke's plans

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Daniel Farke has announced that Patrick Bamford is no longer in his plans for next season.

Bamford did not feature in Leeds' goalless draw with Manchester United in Stockholm with new signing Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe both leading the line.

Farke said on Bamford's future: "I had a really open and honest conversation with Patrick, which was important," he added. "He knows how much I rate him as a player and I would have preferred a fit Patrick Bamford for the last two seasons.

"But he is a player who needs to be the main man. He needs an arm round the shoulder after some difficult seasons. I was not willing to tell him he was the main man at Premier League level.

"In the second day of pre-season, I got him into my office and told him he is not in my plans for the upcoming season.

"It would have been easy for me to hide behind the sporting director or wait until we got someone else in, but he has done so much for this club, he deserves respect and transparency."

In

Anton Stach - Hoffenheim, £17.4m

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free

Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Junior Firpo - released

Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan

