Henrik Larsson in talks with Southend over vacant managerial position

Henrik Larsson watched Southend United's win over MK Dons this afternoon

Henrik Larsson is in talks with Southend United over their vacant managerial position, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Manchester United, Celtic and Sweden striker was present at Roots Hall alongside chairman Ron Martin on Saturday afternoon as the League One side claimed their first league win of the season, beating MK Dons 1-0.

Larsson quit Swedish side Helsingborgs for the second time earlier this summer over alleged personal abuse directed at him and his son by supporters.

The 48-year-old originally managed the Allsvenskan outfit in 2016 but quit after losing a relegation play-off which ended with him and his son Jordan, who played for the club, attacked on the pitch by a group of fans.

Gary Waddock has been in temporary charge since Kevin Bond resigned two weeks ago with talks between the club and Larsson to continue this week.