Tom Lockyer to be released from hospital soon after Championship play-off final collapse, says Luton Town boss Rob Edwards

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards says Tom Lockyer will be out of hospital soon following his collapse in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher after just eight minutes of the Hatters' Wembley win against Coventry and remains in hospital.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Tuesday night's LMA Awards, Luton boss Edwards reported the 28-year-old was well on his way to recovery and would be released from hospital soon.

"He's good, thank you for asking," Edwards said. "He's in the hospital at the moment, he's very bored. Everyone's checking in with him, everyone's supporting him, he's in really good hands and he will be out soon."

Rob Page expects to welcome Lockyer back into the Wales squad in September, with the manager saying Lockyer was in good spirits during a 20-minute telephone conversation on Monday.

"You are always going to phone your players and show them support," said Page after confirming Lockyer would be absent from next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

"It was just to say that we are here for him, in any capacity. I am not going into detail of what's happening or what's going to happen. That's conversations we are going to have with Luton Town Football Club.

"It would be silly of me to even suggest what those reasons (for his collapse) were and the most important thing in this is health. For us it's just about getting him fit and ready for our camp in September."

Wales, who picked up four points from their opening two qualifiers in March, travel to Latvia in September.

How Luton players and staff reacted to promotion

Luton's Dan Potts on Sky Sports Football:

"I'm gutted for Locks (Lockyer), he deserved to be there holding that trophy. Hopefully we'll be able to see him tonight."

Luton CEO Gary Sweet on Sky Sports Football:

"I hope Locks is OK. My heart goes out to him. He's having tests in hospital. He's been monumental this season. It feels wrong to celebrate without him.

"I don't know how we recover that. We've got to celebrate it, there's 36,000 fans with us. This is also for them and the town of Luton. I've got loads of council members and people who are every bit with us on this journey and this is for them as well."