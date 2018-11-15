Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Another weekend sees another £250,000 jackpot prize to be won, and we have compiled a stat pack to boost your chances of winning.

A hefty 10 rounds have passed since the Super 6 jackpot prize was won, but you can be the one to get Jeff Stelling to give away £250k and get the Super 6 competitors back to winning ways by predicting the six correct scorelines from the Sky Bet League One fixtures on Saturday.

From the main men to the form guide, get your lowdown here...

Burton Albion v Coventry

Key stat: Both teams shared victories when they met, for the first and only previous league season in 2015/16, while Burton boss Nigel Clough has never tasted defeat in a home Football League match against Coventry, winning four and drawing two.

Form: The Brewers have only lost one in five matches, registering a win in their last outing with an impressive 3-1 away victory at Walsall. The away side sit in eighth position, just outside the play-off places on goal difference, and are unbeaten in six league fixtures, winning five of those and drawing their last one.

Main men: With the in-form Liam Boyce on international duty, Burton will turn to Jamie Allen, who has scored in his last two Sky Bet League One games from midfield. Jordy Hiwula has notched three goals in his last four for Coventry during their impressive run.

Best backed: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton v Plymouth

Plymouth travel to Kenilworth Road

Key stat: The hosts have picked up 32 points out of a potential 36 in their last 12 home league games, winning 10 and drawing two, with six of those victories coming this year. Plymouth put a stop to their 13-match winless run on the road in a win against Scunthorpe, but since lost at home to Sunderland in their last league fixture.

Form: Luton have gone four matches without defeat, drawing once and winning three, placing them in fifth subsequently. Although Argyle occupy a place in the relegation zone, they have won two of their last three, dispatching Gillingham and Scunthorpe with ease.

Main men: Luton frontman Danny Hylton has directly contributed to four of his side's last six league goals at Kenilworth Road, notching three and assisting the other. Freddie Ladapo has hit three in his last three, including a brace against the Gills.

Best backed: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough v Bradford

Key stat: Posh manager Steve Evans is undefeated in seven matches against Bradford in all competitions as a manager, registering six wins and drawing the other. The hosts have also scored eight goals from headers this season, bettered by no side from Sky Bet League One.

Steve Evan's Peterborough welcome a struggling Bradford side

Form: This tie sees third face off against 24th, with Peterborough winning four of their last five in all competitions. Bradford have lost their last six league games and have not tasted victory in nine matches in all competitions.

Main men: Matt Godden has notched nine goals for the London Road outfit, creating another two also. Payne has scored a third of the Bantams' goals this season and is their top scorer thus far.

Best backed: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Shrewsbury v Rochdale

Key stat: The away side have lost two of their last three league games against Shrewsbury, as many as they had previously lost in 15 against them. Despite this, the Dale have kept two clean sheets in their last two league matches.

Form: The Shrews have won two of their last three matches, as many as they mustered in their opening 14, though they sacked John Askey recently from his post as manager. Rochdale have registered two wins from their last three and this has left them in

Henderson is in fine form for the visitors

Main men: Luke Waterfall claimed a brace in his last outing for the hosts and has three in as many games. Ian Henderson has scored four of Rochdale's last five goals, doing so in only five League One matches. He is the top scorer in League One behind Tom Eaves.

Best backed: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Sunderland v Wycombe

Key stat: The Black Cats are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season, recording four wins and three draws in seven matches, while Wycombe have only the solitary win in eight Sky Bet League One away matches this season.

Form: Sunderland are in second place, only topped by Portsmouth who they have a game-in-hand over. Jack Ross' men are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions, eight of those matches coming in the league which include six wins and two losses. The Chairboys have tallied up three wins in their last four, including a victory over high-flying Peterborough.

Josh Maja has failed to find the net recently but provides a constant attacking threat

Main men: Josh Maja has nine goals and two assists to his name this campaign for Sunderland, while Aiden McGeady has three in his last two, both providing various threats for the Wycombe backline to deal with this coming weekend. Adebayo Akinfenwa scored three goals for Gareth Ainsworth's side in October.

Best backed: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Accrington Stanley v Barnsley

Key stat: John Coleman has only faced Barnsley once before, ending in a 3-4 defeat during the 2012/13 season while managing Rochdale. The visitors have recorded two successive league wins, last achieving three consecutive wins when they were in the Championship, in September 2016.

Form: The hosts are sat in seventh on goal difference, losing just once in their last five. Two of those matches were against Peterborough and Portsmouth, winning 1-0 and sharing the spoils 1-1 respectively, as they welcome another promotion-chasing side in the form of Barnsley this weekend. The Tykes have won their last two without conceding a goal, putting them in fourth after a third of their season has passed.

Main men: Sean McConville has been directly involved in 10 goals for Accrington this campaign, with six goals and four assists, accumulating three more than any other Stanley player. Kieffer Moore netted their winner against Southend last time out and has eight for the season so far.

Best backed: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

