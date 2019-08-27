Bury halt ticket sales for Doncaster game

Ticket sales for Bury vs Doncaster have been halted

Bury FC have stopped selling tickets for Saturday's game against Doncaster Rovers, which remains in doubt as Tuesday’s 5pm deadline to sell the club draws closer.

The club did begin to sell tickets on Monday but staff shortages and also the uncertainty about whether the fixture will go ahead at all has prompted them to suspend sales until after the outcome of the deadline.

The League One club have been given until 5pm to secure their future, with current owner Steve Dale in talks with data analytics company C&N Sporting Risk over a potential takeover. Dale accepted a takeover offer from C&N Sporting Risk late on Friday night.

With Bury under threat of liquidation and expulsion from the league, Dale had been given until 11.59pm on Friday to either provide proof he can fund the League One side this season, or hand it over to someone who could.

Bury are yet to play a game this season having already been docked 12 points after being placed into administration by Dale, who bought the club for £1 in December.