League One highlights and round-up: Rotherham thump Bolton, Coventry go top

Bolton were thumped 6-1 by Rotherham in their first Sky Bet League One game since the appointment of Keith Hill.

There was plenty of hope among the away support at the New York Stadium as Thibaut Verlinden - one of nine Deadline Day signings - put Bolton in front, but Rotherham eventually romped to victory.

Coventry moved top of the table with a goalless draw at Burton, taking advantage of Wycombe's 2-0 defeat at Gillingham. Ipswich, who also drew 0-0 against Doncaster, moved into second.

Fleetwood, in fourth, drew 3-3 at Southend - the latter of whom earned their first point of the season following the departure of manager Kevin Bond.

Sunderland climbed to fifth after recovering from falling behind early on to win 3-1 at Accrington, and Peterborough thumped Rochdale 6-0 to move into the final play-off spot in sixth.

Lincoln, playing their first game without boss Danny Cowley and his assistant and brother Nicky after the pair left for Huddersfield, lost 1-0 at home to Bristol Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the only goal from the penalty spot.

Blackpool continued their poor recent run with a 3-0 loss at home to MK Dons, while AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury drew 1-1.

Oxford cruised to a 3-0 win over struggling Tranmere.